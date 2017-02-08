Toledo shoots 53 percent, rolls past Eastern Michigan

10:09 PM, Feb 7, 2017

TOLEDO, OH - JANUARY 03: Toledo Rockets guard Jordan Lauf (25) looks to pass the ball during a regular season basketball game between the Buffalo Bulls and the Toledo Rockets on January 3, 2017, at Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire
Copyright Getty Images
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Nate Navigato scored 16 points, Jordan Lauf had 15 and Toledo cruised to a 73-57 victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing skid.
   
Jonathan Williams added 14 points for the Rockets (12-12, 5-6 Mid-American), who shot 53 percent from the field (28 of 53), made 10 3-pointers and outrebounded Eastern Michigan 38-29.
   
Ty Toney had 13 points to lead the Eagles (13-11, 5-6). Willie Mangum IV scored 11 points and James Thompson IV grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and chipped in nine points.
   
Toledo took the lead for good with about five minute left in the first half and had a 26-22 halftime lead.  The Rockets opened the second half on a 22-13 run to stretch their lead to 48-35 with 11:32 remaining. Eastern Michigan pulled to 54-47 with seven minutes left but didn't get closer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top