UIC pulls away in second half to beat Detroit Mercy

CHICAGO (AP) -- Tarkus Ferguson had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists Friday night and Illinois-Chicago notched its first Horizon League win, beating Detroit 78-64.

The Flames (8-7, 1-1) recovered from a slow start -- falling behind 9-2 -- and mostly cruised after building a 40-25 lead at the break. The Titans (2-13, 0-3) had a 9-2 run to cut their deficit to 71-61 but got no closer.

Marcus Ottey added 12 points, and Tai Odiase and Michael Kolawole had 11 points each for UIC. Odiase also had a season-high eight blocks and Godwin Boahen had nine points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Jaleel Hogan had 17 points and four blocks for Detroit. Josh McFolley scored 13 and Corey Allen added 12 points and four steals.

The Titans had 10 steals and scored 27 points off 23 Flames turnovers. But UIC shot 57.8 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from 3-point range.