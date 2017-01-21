West tops East in low-scoring Shrine Game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Louisiana-Lafayette's Elijah McGuire ran 18 yards for a touchdown, snapping a fourth-quarter tie and giving the West a 10-3 victory in the 92nd East-West Shrine game on Saturday.

San Diego State's Calvin Munson recovered a fumble inside the West 5 yard-line, and another East threat was stopped on downs in the final minute of the game's lowest scoring matchup since the East won 14-6 in 1992.

Idaho's Austin Rehkow kicked a 27-yard field goal in the opening quarter for the West, and North Carolina's Nick Weiler countered with a 21-yarder in the second quarter for the East.

McGuire, who rushed for 1,127 yards and seven TDs for Louisiana-Lafayette this season, scooted through a hole of the right side of the East defense to score the game's only touchdown. Munson recovered a fumble by Michigan's De'Veon Smith on third-and-2 from the West 5 to thwart an East scoring opportunity set up by a muffed punt.

Illinois' Wes Lunt completed 11 of 14 passes for 101 yards and no interceptions, while sharing quarterback duties for the West with Cincinnati's Gunner Kiel and Western Michigan's Zach Terrell.

Central Michigan's Cooper Rush, Penn's Alek Torgensen and Southern Mississippi's Nick Mullens saw action at quarterback for the East, though none of them threw for more than 94 yards.

McGuire finished with 42 yards rushing on seven carries.

COACH `EM UP

Former NFL defensive lineman Brentson Buckner, now an assistant with the Arizona Cardinals, coached the East squad. His staff included ex-players and current NFL assistants Duce Staley, Bobby Engram, Curtis Fuller and Sam Mills. Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards led the West staff, which included DeShea Townsend, Larry Foote and Hank Fraley.

TILLMAN WINNER

Air Force safety Weston Steelhammer won the Pat Tillman Award, presented annually since 2005 to a player who exemplifies leadership on and off the field. The 2016 recipient was Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds.