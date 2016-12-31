Western Michigan's Fleck calls separate Group of 5 Playoff 'ridiculous'

Stephen Hawkins, AP Sports Writer
6:34 PM, Dec 31, 2016

KALAMAZOO, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Western Michigan Broncos during the game against the Toledo Rockets at Waldo Stadium on November 25, 2016 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck has no interest in a playoff specifically for Group of Five teams.
   
Fleck responded Saturday to comments by Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier, who said recently that it's time for a conversation about creating a playoff for the Group of Five . Northern Illinois is in the Mid-American Conference with Western Michigan.
   
Fleck, whose undefeated MAC champion Broncos (13-0) play Wisconsin (10-3) in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, said he loves the mix of the Group of Five and the Power Five leagues. He calls a Group of Five national championship "ridiculous."
   
"I think the way it is, is perfect. If you're in the Group of Five, if you can go undefeated two years in a row, you deserve to be in a national championship and you'll find your way into the national championship," Fleck said.
   
"Everybody is talking Houston this year, Group of Five team. Goes 13-1 last year, beats Florida State. They beat a top-five team to start the year. If they would have continued that and went 13-0 or 13-1, I guarantee they'd be in one of those top four spots."
   
Fleck says he talks to recruits about the playoff system and the possibility of Western Michigan playing for a national title. He does acknowledge that it's much harder for teams like the Broncos than those from one of those five major conferences.
   
"But you know what, there's a chance for it to happen," Fleck said. "In the old BCS system, we didn't even have a chance."

