Wright State cruises past Detroit Mercy

6:53 PM, Dec 31, 2016

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 08: Justin Mitchell #5 of the Wright State Raiders drives to the basket against the Green Bay Phoenix during the championship game of the Horizon League Basketball Tournament at Joe Louis Arena on March 8, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The Green Bay Phoenix defeated the Wright State Raiders 78-69. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

DAVE REGINEK
Copyright Getty Images
DETROIT (AP) -- Steven Davis scored 22 points and Wright State built a nine-point lead in the first half and cruised to an 87-72 win over Detroit Mercy Saturday afternoon to even its Horizon League record through two games.
   
The Raiders finished the 2016 portion of their schedule on a high note, shooting 55.8 percent from the field (29 of 52) and spreading out 21 assists.
   
The Raiders, who connected on just 4 of 26 3-point attempts in a loss to Oakland in the conference opener, shot 12 of 21 from deep against the Titans.
   
Justin Mitchell came off the bench for Wright State (10-5, 1-1) to spread around seven assists and Mike La Tulip added 14 points in relief.
   
Corey Allen scored 23 points with Jaleel Hogan adding another 16. Detroit Mercy (2-12, 0-2) was 25 of 50 from the field, but converted just 7 of 20 from beyond the 3-point arc.

