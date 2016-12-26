Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers moved to Sunday Night Football

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game that will decide the NFC North has been moved to Sunday Night Football with an 8:30 p.m. start.

It will be the second straight week the Lions will play in primetime nationally as they play on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow. That game will air on Channel 7.

Green Bay's win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday guaranteed that the NFC North title would be decided in week 17.

No matter what happens against the Cowboys, the Lions would have to beat Green Bay to win the NFC North, the first time in more 20 years.