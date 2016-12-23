Detroit Pistons to retire Richard "Rip" Hamilton's jersey on Feb. 26

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Detroit Pistons announced Richard "Rip" Hamilton's No. 32 jersey will rise to the rafters and be retired on Feb. 26.

Hamilton will join 2004 NBA Championship teammates Chauncey Billups sand Ben Wallace who had their jerseys retired last year.

"Rip's numbers speak for themselves," Pistons Owner Tom Gores said. "We are excited to honor his success."

"Detroit is where I celebrated the greatest achievements in my pro basketball career," Hamilton added. "I look forward to sharing this experience with all the fans who supported me throughout my years as a Piston and look forward to celebrating in The Palace one final time."

Hamilton spent nine seasons in Detroit and was a key contributor on the 2004 championship team along with Billups, Ben Wallace, Rasheed Wallace and Tayshaun Prince.

He played 631 games for the Pistons, racking up 11,582 points and averaging 18.4 points per game. He is only one of six players in franchise history to reach the 11,000-point mark.

Other players who have their jersey number retired by the Pistons include Chuck Daly, Joe Dumars, Dennis Rodman, Isiah Thomas, Vinnie Johnson, Bob Lanier, Dave Bing and Bill Laimbeer. The team also honored former Owner William Davidson and former GM Jack McCloskey.