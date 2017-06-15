Detroit Red Wings tease new Adidas hockey jerseys

(WXYZ) - Adidas Hockey is teasing photos of the National Hockey League jerseys ahead of the reveal next week.

Reebok has been the provider of the NHL sweaters since 2007, but a new agreement will now make Adidas the sole supplier of NHL jerseys. Adidas does own Reebok.

The Detroit Red Wings have been teasing the reveal on their social media accounts, and Thursday gave us the first photo of the Adidas logo on the sweater.

SB Nation is reporting that 13 of the 31 teams will have different designs.