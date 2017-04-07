Detroit Tigers 2017 Opening Day: How to watch online, live stream

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers open their home schedule on Friday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox for Opening Day in Detroit.

Details on how to watch on TV, online and listen below.

What: Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers, 2017 Opening Day

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit

When:1:10 p.m.

How to watch: The game will air on Fox Sports Detroit with a Tigers Live beginning at 11 a.m. If you can't make it in front of the TV, you can also watch on FoxSportsGo.com or the FoxSportsGo app by logging in with your cable provider.

How to listen: If you can't make it in front of the computer or TV, you can listen on 97.1 The Ticket. You can listen to the Tigers' radio call on SiriusXM Channel 212 (Internet 849) beginning at 12:35.

Game notes: American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer will get the start for Detroit while Steven Wright will start for the Red Sox.

Here is the lineup: