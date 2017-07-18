Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs discussing trade for Alex Avila, report says

DETROIT (WXYZ) - With less than two weeks until the MLB Trade Deadline, trade talks could be heating up between the Detroit Tigers and several teams across baseball.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Tigers and Chicago Cubs are staying in contact about a possible trade for catcher Alex Avila.

Avila has played very well in his return to the Tigers, and he has the highest OPS for any MLB catcher this year with .938. OPS is the on-base and slugging percentage.

The 30-year-old catcher has appeared in 68 of the 91 games this season and is batting .292 with 11 home runs, 29 RBIs and 29 runs.

The defending World Series Champions are second in the NL Central, 3.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers and have a record barely over .500.

There are also reports that the Colorado Rockies are interested in trading for outfielder J.D. Martinez.

The MLB Trade Deadline is 4 p.m. on Monday, July 31.