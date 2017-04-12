Detroit Tigers sign first baseman James Loney to minor league contract

SURPRISE, AZ - FEBRUARY 22: James Loney #18 of the Texas Rangers poses on Texas Rangers Photo Day during Spring Training on February 22, 2017 in Surprise, Arizona.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers organization has announced it has signed first baseman James Loney to a minor league contract. 

Loney, 32, most recently played for the Texas Rangers and was first drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2002. 

