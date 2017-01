DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Tigers players will be reporting to Lakeland for Spring Training beginning the week of Feb. 13, 7 Action News has learned.

Right now, specific dates have not yet been announced, but pitchers and catchers normally report to Spring Training sometime the week before the rest of the roster.

The Tigers kick off their Spring Training schedule on Feb. 23 with a game against Florida State College. View their entire Spring Training schedule here.

In November, the team also announced renovations to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Those renovations include more shade, more box seats, more air conditioned spaces, rebuilt and expanded restrooms and more.

They open the regular season at the Chicago White Sox on April 3 before Opening Day against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 7.