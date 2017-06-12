Don't expect much from the Detroit Tigers No. 18 pick in the MLB Draft

Max White
11:15 AM, Jun 12, 2017

OAKLAND, AZ - JUNE 04: Starting pitcher Sonny Gray #54 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of the MLB game at Oakland Coliseum on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
(WXYZ) - The 2017 Major League Baseball Draft kicks off Monday and the Detroit Tigers have the No. 18 pick in the first round.

According to the MLB, the draft value for the Tigers is $3,214,600.

In the history of the MLB Draft, the picks at No. 18 have not been great.

Going back to 1980, only two players picked 18th would be recognizable to fans: Oakland A's pitcher Sonny Gray, who was pick No. 18 in the 2011 draft and Atlanta Braves knuckleball pitcher R.A. Dickey, who was pick No. 18 in 1996.

According to the MLB Draft historical page, since 1980, 18 different players drafted at the No. 18 position have never made it to the MLB.

Of the players who did make it to the MLB, a majority didn't have good statistics, including batting averages at or below .100 for several players.

The draft begins at 7 p.m. on Monday and you can watch it on the MLB Network and MLB.com.

