FOLLOW ALONG LIVE: Lions take on Cowboys on Monday Night Football

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 20: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks to throw the ball down field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during first half at Ford Field on November 20, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions could clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night football.
The 9-5 Lions currently stand in first place in the NFC North, but can't clinch the division until next week.
7 Action News has you covered with full coverage for the game. Watch our Primetime Countdown special here at 7 p.m.
After Primetime Countdown, you can watch the game live on Channel 7 at 8:15 p.m.
Follow along with Brad Galli, Justin Rose, Kacie Hollins and more below!
