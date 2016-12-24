Caldwell on Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot: There's nothing he can't do

Kacie Hollins
5:06 PM, Dec 24, 2016

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tom Pennington
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dallas, TX - Ezekiel Elliott leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1551. He is the biggest threat to most teams' defense, and the Lions are no exception.

"He possesses all of the qualities that a great back possesses," says Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. "This guy has top end speed, and he's quick, and he has power, and he's athletic."

Not only does Elliott lead the league in total rushing yards, he also leads the NFL in yards after contact and is tied for second in rushing touchdowns at 13.

"There isn't anything really that he can't do," says Caldwell.

Stopping the Cowboys' run game will be crucial for a Lions win Monday night, and Lions safety Glover Quin says the key to stopping the run game will be keeping Elliott from getting into the open field.

"If he gets into the open field, he has eight or nine yards already," says Quin.