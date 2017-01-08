Cold, possible snow for Lions-Seahawks Wild Card game

SEATTLE (AP) -- Could weather play a factor tonight in Seattle?

You can never count out a chance of precipitation in the Pacific Northwest, of course. But this time, with the temperature near freezing all week, an incoming storm could bring snow to the Seattle region Saturday night, when the Seahawks host the Detroit Lions in a wild-card game.

That doesn't necessarily mean any of the white stuff will drop on CenturyLink Field during the game.

Most of the precipitation is supposed to stay south of Seattle. Still, the National Weather Service included Seattle on a Winter Weather Advisory that begins about an hour before kickoff.