Jim Caldwell pleased with Matthew Stafford's progress over past month

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said Wednesday during the team's minicamp that he's pleased with Matthew Stafford's progress over the past month.

"He is constantly finding ways to get better and I mean every aspect that you can think," said Caldwell. "He’s getting better in terms of his fundamentals."

Caldwell added that while Stafford is already fairly well set on major things like arm strength, there has been plenty of progress on smaller items as well.

"Getting us into plays, at the line of scrimmage, how he goes about manipulating the cadence, things of that nature. Almost in every area he’s been improving and I think that’s a sign of good things to come."

The Lions wrap up mandatory minicamp on Thursday.

