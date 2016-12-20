Joique Bell visits hometown to host 'Shop with a Cop' event

3:56 PM, Dec 20, 2016
Kacie Hollins
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) -- Lions running back Joique Bell made a visit to his hometown of Benton Harbor to host a 'Shop with a Cop' event for families in need.

Bell and local law enforcement officers met a group of families at Meijer in Benton Harbor to pick out holiday gifts.

Bell documented the outing on Twitter:

 

 

