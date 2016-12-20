Joique Bell visits hometown to host 'Shop with a Cop' event

Cloudy
(WXYZ) -- Lions running back Joique Bell made a visit to his hometown of Benton Harbor to host a 'Shop with a Cop' event for families in need.
Bell and local law enforcement officers met a group of families at Meijer in Benton Harbor to pick out holiday gifts.
Bell documented the outing on Twitter:
Blessed to be able to give back to those less fortunate. Thank you the Benton Harbor @meijer for letting us host "Shop With A Cop"!! pic.twitter.com/bqYQAph51R— Joique Bell (@JoiqueBell) December 20, 2016
