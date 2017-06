WXYZ - Lions fans can get in on the action of the team's Training Camp starting Monday, July 31.

Gates at the Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park will open an hour before practice begins.

Training Camp includes Family Day at Ford Field on Saturday, August 5. Fans can watch a mock game with family activities, Lions alumni, and more. Ford Field will open at 9:30 a.m.

2017 DETROIT LIONS TRAINING CAMP OPEN PRACTICES

DATE GATES OPEN PRACTICE BEGINS

MONDAY, JULY 31 2:30 PM 3:30 PM

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 2:30 PM 3:30 PM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2 2:30 PM 3:30 PM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 8:00 AM 9:00 AM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5 – FAMILY DAY AT FORD FIELD 9:30 AM 10:30 AM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 2:30 PM 3:30 PM

MONDAY, AUGUST 7 1:00 PM 2:00 PM