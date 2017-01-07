Lions fans flock to Seattle for playoff game

10:49 PM, Jan 6, 2017

Brad Galli catches up with some Lions die-hards in Seattle, who feel good about Detroit's chances in Saturday's NFC Wild Card game against the Seahawks.

Detroit Lions fans are making the pilgrimage to Seattle for tomorrow's playoff game.

SEATTLE (WXYZ) -- Amidst a sea of Seahawks faithful, a few Lions fans have made their way to Seattle for Saturday's NFL Wild Card playoff game.

Brad Galli catches up with those brave enough to sport the Honolulu blue and silver -- and a few who are a little more shy about showing off in enemy territory.

