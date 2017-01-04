Lions know the challenge of playing in Seattle, savor the challenge

Cloudy
The Detroit Lions are prepared to face the Seahawks in a playoff game.
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions works from the sidelines as the Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Jim Caldwell equates the NFL playoffs to his golf game. No matter how you get on the green, if you're putting for birdie, everybody has a chance.
