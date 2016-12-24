Lions QB Matthew Stafford ready for Dallas homecoming

Dallas, TX - The name Matthew Stafford is synonymous with Lions football, but the Detroit quarterback actually grew up in Dallas, Texas.

Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys will be a homecoming of sorts for Stafford.

"Obviously I have a good time going home and playing in front of a bunch of people I grew up playing in front of," says Stafford. "I take a lot of pride is trying to go in there and play well."

The Cowboys have already clinched first place and home field advantage, but the Lions have playoffs on the line Monday.