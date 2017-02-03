Matt Ryan thinks 'the world' of Matthew Stafford

6:48 PM, Feb 3, 2017

Matt Ryan thinks 'the world' of Matthew Stafford. Brad Galli has more

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 5: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions passes the ball during a football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 5, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won the game 13-10. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Stephen Brashear
Copyright Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan thinks "the world" of Matthew Stafford. Ryan made it to the Super Bowl in his ninth season. Stafford just finished his eighth. Could he be next?

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top