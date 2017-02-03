Clear
Matt Ryan thinks 'the world' of Matthew Stafford. Brad Galli has more
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 5: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions passes the ball during a football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 5, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won the game 13-10. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan thinks "the world" of Matthew Stafford. Ryan made it to the Super Bowl in his ninth season. Stafford just finished his eighth. Could he be next?