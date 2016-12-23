Matthew and Kelly Stafford help families of fallen police officers for Christmas

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is busy with the team's playoff push.

Still, during the Christmas season, he and his wife Kelly have found time to adopt two families during the holidays.

The Staffords helped out the children of Myron Jarrett and Kenneth Steil, two police officers who were killed on the job this past year.

"Just happy to hopefully bring some cheer to some people in the holidays that have had a tough time and this year, it was a great opportunity considering I did two families with fallen police officers -- people that protect us and lost their lives in the line of duty,” Stafford said on Thursday.

Kelly and Matthew bought gifts and hand-delieverd them to the wives and kids of the fallen officers. She posted photos on Instagram.

Missing three of the kids in this photo, but we enjoyed ourselves delivering to this wonderful family!! We hope we brought them as much cheer as they did for us!! #besttimeoftheyear #familyovereverything #donttakeasecondforgrantedwithlovedones A photo posted by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:39am PST

It's not the first time they've reached out to families in the area.

"It’s something we felt was important and just happy to do it," Stafford said.