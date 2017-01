(WXYZ) - Matthew Stafford could become the NFL's highest paid quarterback this offseason, but on Monday, he wasn't entertaining the idea very much.

"That's not up to me," Stafford said.

The Lions quarterback turned away most questions about a possible contract extension with the team, saying it's the team's call to make.

"It's up to the people upstairs, the Fords, and whether they want to or not."

He said the team has not reached out to him or his agent.

Stafford said he has a busy offseason at home, referring to the upcoming birth of twins with wife Kelly.

He said the contract talks are taking a back seat.

"It's not on the forefront of my mind at the moment... Got a lot of things going on personally that are important. So I'll figure that out when I need to."

Golden Tate said Stafford "definitely deserves" a contract extension that could make him NFL's highest paid QB.

"He's like a fine wine," Tate said.