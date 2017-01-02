NFC Wild Card First Glance: Lions at Seahawks

2:29 PM, Jan 2, 2017
The Detroit Lions are talking about turning the page, as they prepare to travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks in the playoffs.

DETROIT (9-7) at SEATTLE (10-5-1)
   REGULAR-SEASON SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 8-5
   POSTSEASON SERIES RECORD: First meeting
   OPENING LINE: Seattle by 8.
   
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN
   Lions: A 20-16 decision at Minnesota in early November, sparking a run to top of division.
   Seahawks: Held on with goal-line stand to win 31-24 at Patriots in Game 9.
   
WORST LOSS
   Lions: Falling to Packers twice, especially in season finale to lose NFC North title.
   Seahawks: Somehow they stunk it up against Rams in Week 2, though it was LA debut for Rams.
   
NOTES: Detroit lost three in a row to blow division. ... QB Matthew Stafford had strong season, but struggled with finger injury down stretch. ... Seattle had up-and-down season, even losing once at home (to Arizona). ... Missing star safety Earl Thomas and running game has been spotty.

