NFC Wild Card First Glance: Lions at Seahawks

DETROIT (9-7) at SEATTLE (10-5-1)

REGULAR-SEASON SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 8-5

POSTSEASON SERIES RECORD: First meeting

OPENING LINE: Seattle by 8.

MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN

Lions: A 20-16 decision at Minnesota in early November, sparking a run to top of division.

Seahawks: Held on with goal-line stand to win 31-24 at Patriots in Game 9.

WORST LOSS

Lions: Falling to Packers twice, especially in season finale to lose NFC North title.

Seahawks: Somehow they stunk it up against Rams in Week 2, though it was LA debut for Rams.

NOTES: Detroit lost three in a row to blow division. ... QB Matthew Stafford had strong season, but struggled with finger injury down stretch. ... Seattle had up-and-down season, even losing once at home (to Arizona). ... Missing star safety Earl Thomas and running game has been spotty.