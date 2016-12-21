No Lions make Pro Bowl roster, but four named alternates

Cloudy
Lions snubbed from Pro Bowl roster despite 9-5 record. Brad Galli has more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 04: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 4, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Lions won 28-13. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - The Lions are 9-5 and in first place, but not a single player on the team made the Pro Bowl roster.
The quarterbacks announced to the Pro Bowl are Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, and Matt Ryan.
Four players were named as alternates to the roster. They are Matthew Stafford, Matt Prater, Sam Martin, and Darius Slay.
Prater and Martin are first alternates. Stafford and Slay are second alternates.
Where can I get a Detroit vs. Everybody hoodie right about meow? Pssshhhh— Sam (@SamMartin_6) December 21, 2016
Stafford, Slay, Prater, Martin exclusion from Pro Bowl completes 2016 election insanity.— Tom Lewand (@tomlewand) December 21, 2016
Makes me LOL. #detroitvseverybodyA photo posted by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on
Dec 20, 2016 at 5:16pm PST
A photo posted by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on