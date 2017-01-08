Reports: Lions DC Teryl Austin interviewing with Chargers, Rams

2:41 PM, Jan 8, 2017

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) -- According to multiple reports, Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is interviewing with the Chargers and Rams.

Both teams currently have head coaching vacancies: San Diego fired Mike McCoy on January 1, while Los Angeles fired Jeff Fisher in December.

 

 

 

 

Austin has been the Lions defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He spent the previous two seasons with Jim Caldwell on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff.

