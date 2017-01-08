Reports: Lions DC Teryl Austin interviewing with Chargers, Rams

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) -- According to multiple reports, Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is interviewing with the Chargers and Rams.

Both teams currently have head coaching vacancies: San Diego fired Mike McCoy on January 1, while Los Angeles fired Jeff Fisher in December.

Now that Detroit is eliminated from playoffs, Lions DC Teryl Austin will interview with Chargers and Rams, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2017

Austin has been the Lions defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He spent the previous two seasons with Jim Caldwell on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff.