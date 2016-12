ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) -- The Lions have ruled running back Theo Riddick out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Packers.

Riddick, who is dealing with a wrist injury, last played December 4 against the Saints.

Center Travis Swanson (concussion) is listed as doubtful after being a limited participant in practice this week.

LB DeAndre Levy (knee), WR Andre Roberts (shoulder), and CB Darius Slay (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Safety Miles Killebrew (eye) and QB Matthew Stafford (right finger) were listed on the team's official injury report without designation. Both were full participants in practice this week.