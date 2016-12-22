Throwback Thursday: Matthew Stafford's drive and sneaky touchdown against Cowboys in 2013

(WXYZ) - Matthew Stafford and the Lions play the Cowboys on Monday Night Football this week.

We thought it would be a great time to look back at one of Stafford's most epic performances: when he led the Lions in a comeback drive against Dallas in 2013.

Outside of the touchdown, the best part still has to be when Stafford yells at Riley Reiff.

"RILEY! RILEY! RILEY!"