Throwback Thursday: Matthew Stafford's drive and sneaky touchdown against Cowboys in 2013

(WXYZ) - Matthew Stafford and the Lions play the Cowboys on Monday Night Football this week.
We thought it would be a great time to look back at one of Stafford's most epic performances: when he led the Lions in a comeback drive against Dallas in 2013.
Outside of the touchdown, the best part still has to be when Stafford yells at Riley Reiff.
"RILEY! RILEY! RILEY!"
Matthew Stafford's sneaky touchdown against the Cowboys is a great mic'd up memory. pic.twitter.com/rrQBek9JJa— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 22, 2016
