VIDEO: Barry Sanders calls Matthew Stafford 'elite,' talks, Monday Night Football memories

(WXYZ) - Barry Sanders really likes the 2016 Lions.

The Hall of Famer and legendary Lions running back joined WXYZ's Monday Night Football pregame show, 'Primetime Countdown,' to talk about his thoughts on this team, and his MNF memories.

Sanders believes Matthew Stafford has become an elite quarterback.

The Hall of Famer also told Brad Galli and Rob Rubick about his favorite MNF games.

