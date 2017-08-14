WATCH: Kenny Golladay scores 2 TD in Lions preseason opener

INDIANAPOLIS (WXYZ) -- Rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay caught two touchdown passes in the first half of the Lions' preseason opener against the Colts on Sunday.

After a 15-yard catch for a first down earlier in the drive, Golladay hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jake Rudock to put the Lions up 7-0 in the first quarter.

And the @Lions are on the scoreboard first!



Rookie WR Kenny Golladay adjusts and makes a BEAUTIFUL catch for a TD. #DETvsIND pic.twitter.com/NdPSVnE5DJ — NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2017

With the Lions trailing 7-3 in the second quarter, Rudock and Golladay connected again, this time from 15 yards out.