WATCH: Kenny Golladay scores 2 TD in Lions preseason opener

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches a pass during a practice drill in Allen Park, Michigan, on July 30, 2017. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
INDIANAPOLIS (WXYZ) -- Rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay caught two touchdown passes in the first half of the Lions' preseason opener against the Colts on Sunday.
After a 15-yard catch for a first down earlier in the drive, Golladay hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jake Rudock to put the Lions up 7-0 in the first quarter.
And the @Lions are on the scoreboard first!
Rookie WR Kenny Golladay adjusts and makes a BEAUTIFUL catch for a TD. #DETvsIND pic.twitter.com/NdPSVnE5DJ— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2017
With the Lions trailing 7-3 in the second quarter, Rudock and Golladay connected again, this time from 15 yards out.
Jake Rudock
Kenny Golladay.
AGAIN.
Another @Lions TD! 🦁🦁🦁#DETvsIND pic.twitter.com/uXPMuABk4Y— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2017
