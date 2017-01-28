WATCH: Lions kicker Matt Prater hits 76-yard field goal at Pro Bowl practice

(WXYZ) -- Lions kicker Matt Prater, who holds the NFL record for longest field goal, showed off his power during Pro Bowl practice in Orlando.

Prater kicked a 76-yard field goal in response to Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's 75-yard field goal earlier in the week.

When asked by a fan on Twitter if he actually made the kick because it was hard to tell on video, Prater responded "barely, but counts the same."

Prater's NFL-record 64-yard field goal came in 2013 when playing for the Denver Broncos.