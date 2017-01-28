WATCH: Lions kicker Matt Prater hits 76-yard field goal at Pro Bowl practice

Light snow
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 11: Matt Prater #5 of the Detroit Lions walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter during the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on December 11, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- Lions kicker Matt Prater, who holds the NFL record for longest field goal, showed off his power during Pro Bowl practice in Orlando.
Prater kicked a 76-yard field goal in response to Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's 75-yard field goal earlier in the week.
pic.twitter.com/ihwxT8oD28— Matt Prater (@MattPrater_5) January 28, 2017
When asked by a fan on Twitter if he actually made the kick because it was hard to tell on video, Prater responded "barely, but counts the same."
Prater's NFL-record 64-yard field goal came in 2013 when playing for the Denver Broncos.