Former Michigan State star Adreian Payne sidelined indefinitely with low platelet count

(WXYZ) - Former Michigan State star Adreian Payne has been sidelined with a condition of low platelet count.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the diagnosis on Tuesday night.

Payne is receiving care from Timberwolves team physicians, the team said in a statement.

"Payne’s prognosis for recovery is good and he will return to the court when it is deemed safe for him to do so."

“Our primary concern is for the health of Adreian,” Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau said via statement. “We look forward to him rejoining the team at the appropriate time.”