(WXYZ) - A reporter's questions to Jim Harbaugh at an Orange Bowl Press conference have some people raising their eyebrows.

The questions were about whether or not his players has see any women in bikinis during their time in Miami.

According to MLive's David Mayo, they were asked by ESPN reporter Jeannine Edwards. Mayo also tweeted a transcript of the exchange.

The ridiculous bikini question sequence to Harbaugh by ESPN's Jeannine Edwards, for which any male would have been excoriated: pic.twitter.com/alZIFUFf6Z — David Mayo (@David_Mayo) December 29, 2016

Michigan takes on Florida State Friday evening at 8:00 p.m. in the Orange Bowl.