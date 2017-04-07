Hear from Detroit Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus ahead of Opening Day

Manager says he wants team to start strong

12:08 PM, Apr 7, 2017

The Detroit Tigers open the home season on Friday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox and Manager Brad Ausmus spoke with Brad Galli just an hour before the game started.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers open the home season on Friday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox and Manager Brad Ausmus spoke with Brad Galli just an hour before the game started.

They talked about how important opening day is for the city of Detroit, his favorite opening day memories and how well he thinks the team will do this season.

Check out their interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top