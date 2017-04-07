Hear from Detroit Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus ahead of Opening Day

Fair
The Detroit Tigers open the home season on Friday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox and Manager Brad Ausmus spoke with Brad Galli just an hour before the game started.
They talked about how important opening day is for the city of Detroit, his favorite opening day memories and how well he thinks the team will do this season.
