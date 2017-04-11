Bob Probert's family spreads his ashes in the Red Wings penalty box at Joe Louis Arena's final game

DETROIT - When the Red Wings organization welcomed back dozens of alumni onto the ice for Sunday's Joe Louis Arena finale, a few family members represented the late greats.

One of the players remembered was Bob Probert, but his memory will live on at the Joe forever thanks to a late tribute.

Probert's family laid his ashes inside the Red Wings penalty box, WXYZ Detroit learned.

Bob Probert's family spread his ashes inside the Red Wings penalty box at Joe Louis Arena tonight, multiple players told me. pic.twitter.com/eFN7ZovT4K — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 10, 2017

Kirk Maltby told WXYZ Detroit the ashes were placed their during the final celebration with alumni and current players on the ice.

Probert, an enforcer during his days in the NHL, spent plenty of time inside the home penalty box.

Maltby said the ashes of Brad McCrimmon were also laid inside the arena at the Joe's final night of hockey.