Darren McCarty relishes red carpet experience at Joe Louis Arena finale

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Darren McCarty was among the Red Wings fan favorites who walked the red carpet Sunday ahead of the final game at Joe Louis Arena.

After passing through the gauntlet of fans, McCarty joked about making a career change.

"I think I want to go to Hollywood," McCarty told Kacie Hollins. "This seems like fun when they're all cheering for you. I guess that's what happens when you're retired."

McCarty was in awe of the turnout for Sunday's festivities outside the arena.

"You see thousands of people out here giving you a remembrance...we all grew up with this place, everybody has a story, and it's great that we can share it."

McCarty said he wasn't sure what point the reality of Joe Louis Arena closing would sink in.

"I'm an emotional guy, so it's gonna hit me at one point. I wouldn't expect anything else."