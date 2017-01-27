Frans Nielsen to participate in Skills Challenge Relay at NHL All-Star skills competition

(WXYZ) -- The Red Wings' lone NHL All-Star representative, Frans Nielsen, will participate in the skills competition Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Nielsen will take part in the Skills Challenge Relay, one of six events in which members of the league's four divisions will compete.

The NHL describes the relay as a timed competition with five segments: one-timers, passing, puck control, stick-handling, and goalie goals. Nielsen is slated to compete in the passing portion against former New York Islanders teammate John Tavares.