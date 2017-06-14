Grand Rapids Griffins win second Calder Cup championship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Martin Frk scored the go-ahead goal with 7:19 remaining in the third period and the Grand Rapids Griffins won their second Calder Cup championship Tuesday with a 4-3 win over the Syracuse Crunch.

Grand Rapids won the best-of-seven series four games to two.

"I just feel like a proud father," Griffins head coach Todd Nelson said on the team's radio broadcast as he watched his players celebrate on the ice at Van Andel Arena.

Entering the third period trailing 3-2, the Griffins evened the score on Tyler Bertuzzi's ninth goal of the postseason. The goal was Bertuzzi's 23rd career playoff goal, which moved him past Teemu Pulkkinen for the all-time franchise lead. Bertuzzi was also named most valuable player of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Matthew Ford and Mitch Callahan also scored for Grand Rapids.

This was the Griffins' first time winning a championship at home, as their first Calder Cup in 2013 came in Syracuse.