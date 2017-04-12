Howard encouraged by season, wants to return to Red Wings and not thinking about expansion draft

(WXYZ) - Jimmy Howard had success during the 2016-17 season with the Red Wings.

When he was healthy, he proved to be Detroit's top goaltender, taking the job back from Petr Mrazek.

Yet as the expansion draft looms, Howard talked about the possibility of being left unprotected.

Jimmy Howard has 'not given it any thought' to being a Vegas Golden Knight. Hopes to be back, but understands NHL is a business. pic.twitter.com/CQUZx1iJ3J — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 11, 2017

