Howard encouraged by season, wants to return to Red Wings and not thinking about expansion draft

11:17 PM, Apr 11, 2017

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 10: Jimmy Howard #35 of the Detroit Red Wings follows the play during an NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Joe Louis Arena on March 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dave Reginek
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) - Jimmy Howard had success during the 2016-17 season with the Red Wings.

When he was healthy, he proved to be Detroit's top goaltender, taking the job back from Petr Mrazek.

Yet as the expansion draft looms, Howard talked about the possibility of being left unprotected.

 

 

