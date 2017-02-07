Jeff Blashill doesn't believe Thomas Vanek will be distracted by trade rumors

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill downplayed fears Tuesday of trade rumors being a distraction for Thomas Vanek.

"There's always a human element to this stuff that's easy to overlook from the outside looking in," Blashill told reporters following Tuesday's morning skate at Joe Louis Arena. "I think anytime any player has an unknown future in any capacity it's hard. But I also know he knows how to manage himself. He's been around the league long lots. There's no chance that happens."

The Red Wings signed Vanek to a one-year, $2.6 million contract on July 1, 2016. The 33-year-old left wing has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 40 games this season. He spent 11 seasons with the Sabres, Canadiens, and Wild before coming to Detroit.

The NHL trade deadline is March 1.