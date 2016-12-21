Jimmy Howard injured in Red Wings loss to Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in relief of Ben Bishop as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 Tuesday night in a game where both starting goalies left due to injuries.

Bishop was hurt 12 minutes into the first period, going down after kicking out his right leg to make a pad save on Nick Jensen's shot. The Lightning said Bishop, who skated gingerly to the bench, has a lower-body injury.

Detroit's Jimmy Howard departed with 12:41 remaining in the second. He was unable to put weight on his right leg following a goalmouth scramble involving Jensen and Tampa Bay's Erik Condra.

Jensen, making his NHL debut, assisted on Anthony Mantha's goal with 10.5 seconds left in the third.

Brian Boyle, Jonathan Drouin, Brayden Point and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, who are 3-7-2 over their last 12 games. Tampa Bay is 3-0 against Detroit this season.