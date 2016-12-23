Jimmy Howard out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain, report says

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Howard was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday and Detroit had to call up Jared Coreau from Grand Rapids in his absence. Coreau will make his second NHL start on Friday night.

He was injured early in the second period of the Red Wings' 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He had to be helped off the ice after Nick Jensen and Tampa's Erik Condra collided with him.

This is the second time this season Howard has suffered an injury.

Howard has been one of only a few bright spots in the Red Wings season thus far. He has appeared in 17 games, starting 15 of them.

Despite a 5-7-1 record, he had a 1.96 goals against average and a .934 save percentage. That's good enough for fifth in the NHL in goals against average and second in save percentage.