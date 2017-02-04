Jimmy Howard to make rehab start in Grand Rapids

(WXYZ) -- The Red Wings assigned goaltender Jimmy Howard to AHL affiliate Grand Rapids on Saturday for a conditioning assignment.

Howard has not played since suffering an injury December 20 against Tampa Bay. He has a 5-7-1 record in 17 appearances with the Red Wings this season.

Howard played four seasons for the Grand Rapids Griffins before joining Detroit full-time in the 2009-2010 season. Saturday marks his first game at Van Andel Arena in nearly eight years.

"It's awesome," Howard told the team's website when asked about being back in Grand Rapids. "Lot of great memories here. Pretty much where it all started for me."

Howard will be evaluated after Saturday's game to determine if he will return to Detroit right away.