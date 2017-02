(WXYZ) -- Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard will make a second rehab start for AHL affiliate Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Red Wings beat writer Ansar Khan was first to report:

#RedWings Jimmy Howard will play one more game for @griffinshockey Wednesday vs. Manitoba at Van Andel Arena, before being activated. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 5, 2017

Howard, who has been out since December 20 with an MCL sprain, allowed five goals on 29 shots in a rehab start for the Griffins on Saturday night. The game marked Howard's first game at Van Andel Arena since May 2009. Howard played four seasons in Grand Rapids before joining the Red Wings full-time during the 2009-2010 season.