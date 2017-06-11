Next champion will bump Gordie Howe off Stanley Cup

6:46 PM, Jun 11, 2017

DETROIT - MAY 30: Hall of Famer Gordie Howe prepares to drop the ceremonial puck before the Detroit Red Wings face Sidney Crosby #87 and the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the 2009 Stanley Cup Finals at Joe Louis Arena on May 30, 2009 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bruce Bennett
Copyright Getty Images
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Gordie Howe, not etched for all eternity on the Stanley Cup?
   
It's about to happen.
   
Howe's last Stanley Cup championship -- with Detroit in 1955 -- will never be erased from history. But it will soon be removed from the Cup, along with 11 other teams when hockey's silver chalice gets another band of winners' names retired this summer.
   
When the Cup has no more space for a new team, as will be the case this year when Pittsburgh or Nashville takes the lone available space on the trophy, a filled band comes off so it can be replaced by another. It happens every 12 years or so; the removed bands go into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.
   
That means every Cup winning team from 1954 through 1965 will be retired because space is needed this year. That's six Montreal teams, three from Toronto, two from Detroit and one from Chicago.

