PHOTO GALLERY: Red Wings win final game at Joe Louis Arena

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Building operations manager for Olympia Entertainment Al Sobotka collects an octopus during a timeout at the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wing Nicklas Lidstrom signs autographs on the red carpet prior to the final game at Joe Louis Arena between New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wingson April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Fans celebrate the final home game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Joe Louis Arena awaits its final NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings will move to a new arena next season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Detroit Red Wings players sign autographs on the red carpet prior playing the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Today marks the final Red Wings home game at Joe Louis Arena before moving to a new home next season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Frans Nielsen #51 of the Detroit Red Wings sings autographs on the red carpet prior to playing the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Today marks the final Red Wings home game at Joe Louis Arena before moving to a new home next season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty shovels the ice during a timeout at the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings sings autographs on the red carpet prior to playing the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Today marks the final Red Wings home game at Joe Louis Arena before moving to a new home next season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Henrik Zetterberg #40 of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife Emma and son Love during a presentation to honor his 1000th NHL game prior to a game against the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. This is the last Red Wings game at Joe Louis Arena before moving to a new arena. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Justin Abdelkader #8 of the Detroit Red Wings sings autographs on the red carpet prior to playing the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Today marks the final Red Wings home game at Joe Louis Arena before moving to a new home next season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: From L-R former Detroit Red Wings Darren McCarty, Dino Ciccarelli and Tomas Holmstrom on the red carpet prior to the Detroit Red Wings playing the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Today marks the final Red Wings home game at Joe Louis Arena before moving to a new home next season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wing Joe Kocur signs autographs on the red carpet prior to the final game at Joe Louis Arena between New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wingson April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Henrik Zetterberg #40 of the Detroit Red Wings, his son Love and Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay during presentation to honor his 1000th NHL game prior to a game against the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. This is the last Red Wings game at Joe Louis Arena before moving to a new arena. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Fans look on for the National Anthem during the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wing captain Steve Yzerman at center ice for a ceremonial puck drop during the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Henrik Zetterberg #40 of the Detroit Red Wings waves to fans before a presentation to honor his 1000th NHL game prior to a game against the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. This is the last Red Wings game at Joe Louis Arena before moving to a new arena. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wings Larry Murphy and Dino Ciccarelli walk of the ice after helping shovel the ice during a timeout at the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Jimmy Howard #35 of the Detroit Red Wings sings autographs on the red carpet prior to playing the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Today marks the final Red Wings home game at Joe Louis Arena before moving to a new home next season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wing Chris Chelios signs autographs on the red carpet prior to the final game at Joe Louis Arena between New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wing Chris Osgood signs autographs on the red carpet prior to the final game at Joe Louis Arena between New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Building operations manager for Olympia Entertainment signs Al Sobotka walks the red carpet prior to the final game at Joe Louis Arena between New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wingson April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Fans celebrate the final home game at Joe Louis Arena by taking pictures of trophies brought by the Hockey Hall of Fame prior to a game between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wing captain Steve Yzerman walks to center ice for a ceremonial puck drop during the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wing captain Steve Yzerman shakes hands with current captain Henrik Zetterberg #40 at center ice after a ceremonial puck drop during the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wings Larry Murphy high fives a member of the ice crew after helping shovel the ice during a timeout at the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: From L-R Former Detroit Red Wings Darren McCarty, Larry Murphy and Tomas Holmstrom prepare to shovel the ice during a timeout at the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Sights from the red carpet arrivals and the final game at Joe Louis Arena, a 4-1 Red Wings win over the New Jersey Devils.
Click on the photo viewer above for the slideshow.
Photos by Getty Images