PHOTOS: There's ice at Little Caesars Arena for the first time

4:09 PM, Aug 17, 2017
3 hours ago
(WXYZ) - The Red Wings get the keys to Little Caesars Arena on September 1, and the ribbon-cutting ceremony is on September 5, but today there's an important image to share.

There's ice at the new home of the Red Wings.

The Red Wings shared images of Al Sobotka and his crew painting and finishing the first sheet of ice at Little Caesars Arena.

