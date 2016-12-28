Red Wings celebrate 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team

Cloudy
Scotty Bowman, who won three Stanley Cups as head coach of the Red Wings, spoke with reporters at Joe Louis Arena Tuesday night as part of the team's celebration of the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team.
DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Prior to Tuesday's game at Joe Louis Arena, the Red Wings held a special celebration for the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team.
Watch Scotty Bowman's pregame comments in the video player above.
1997 Red Wings waiting for their welcome. pic.twitter.com/DCFdRmlQgv— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 28, 2016
Steve Yzerman still could rock the winged wheel. Whole '97 team about to come out to be honored at Joe Louis Arena. pic.twitter.com/VtrACcT1Ax— Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) December 28, 2016
Awesome. pic.twitter.com/wpRBvc0QvI— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 28, 2016
