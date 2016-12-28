Red Wings celebrate 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team

7:53 PM, Dec 27, 2016

Scotty Bowman, who won three Stanley Cups as head coach of the Red Wings, spoke with reporters at Joe Louis Arena Tuesday night as part of the team's celebration of the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team.

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Prior to Tuesday's game at Joe Louis Arena, the Red Wings held a special celebration for the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team.

